Major News

More OAS Partnership Scholarships now available

June 1, 2021

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to inform the general public of the
availability of academic scholarship opportunities through partnership programmes
between several universities and the Organization of American States (OAS).


Enclosed is a list of university partnerships with the OAS and the programmes offered:

PROGRAMMEPARTNER INSTITUTIONDEADLINETYPE OF DEGREEMODALITY(COUNTRY OF STUDY)LANGUAGE
OAS-MIUMarconi International UniversityAdmission and Scholarship: August 10,2021 Bachelor’s; and Master’s Online (United States) English
OAS-GIMIGalilee International ManagementUniversityApplication for Scholarship:June 17, 2021 Certificate Online (Israel) English/ Spanish
OAS-TheUWI Open CampusThe University of the West Indies Open CampusApplication for admission: July 16, 2021 Application for scholarship:July 30, 2021 Certificate Online (Trinidad and Tobago) English

Applicants should bear in mind that applications should be forwarded to the Human Resource Management Department in the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis at least two (2) weeks prior to the university’s deadline for submission.

Interested persons can also visit www.oas.org/scholarships for further information and guidance on the programmes and application processes.

