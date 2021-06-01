More OAS Partnership Scholarships now available

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to inform the general public of the
availability of academic scholarship opportunities through partnership programmes
between several universities and the Organization of American States (OAS).
Enclosed is a list of university partnerships with the OAS and the programmes offered:
|PROGRAMME
|PARTNER INSTITUTION
|DEADLINE
|TYPE OF DEGREE
|MODALITY(COUNTRY OF STUDY)
|LANGUAGE
|OAS-MIU
|Marconi International University
|Admission and Scholarship: August 10,2021
|Bachelor’s; and Master’s
|Online (United States)
|English
|OAS-GIMI
|Galilee International ManagementUniversity
|Application for Scholarship:June 17, 2021
|Certificate
|Online (Israel)
|English/ Spanish
|OAS-TheUWI Open Campus
|The University of the West Indies Open Campus
|Application for admission: July 16, 2021 Application for scholarship:July 30, 2021
|Certificate
|Online (Trinidad and Tobago)
|English
Applicants should bear in mind that applications should be forwarded to the Human Resource Management Department in the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis at least two (2) weeks prior to the university’s deadline for submission.
Interested persons can also visit www.oas.org/scholarships for further information and guidance on the programmes and application processes.