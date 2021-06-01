More OAS Partnership Scholarships now available

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to inform the general public of the

availability of academic scholarship opportunities through partnership programmes

between several universities and the Organization of American States (OAS).



Enclosed is a list of university partnerships with the OAS and the programmes offered:

PROGRAMME PARTNER INSTITUTION DEADLINE TYPE OF DEGREE MODALITY(COUNTRY OF STUDY) LANGUAGE OAS-MIU Marconi International University Admission and Scholarship: August 10,2021 Bachelor’s; and Master’s Online (United States) English OAS-GIMI Galilee International ManagementUniversity Application for Scholarship:June 17, 2021 Certificate Online (Israel) English/ Spanish OAS-TheUWI Open Campus The University of the West Indies Open Campus Application for admission: July 16, 2021 Application for scholarship:July 30, 2021 Certificate Online (Trinidad and Tobago) English

Applicants should bear in mind that applications should be forwarded to the Human Resource Management Department in the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis at least two (2) weeks prior to the university’s deadline for submission.