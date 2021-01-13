More than 500 children test positive for COVID-19 in Guyana – Minister of Health

By Guyana Times,

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony has revealed that more than 500 children have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

He made the revelation on Wednesday during his daily update on the COVID-19 situation in Guyana.

He said a total of 114 children between the ages of 0-5 tested positive, while 176 between the ages of 5-9 and 247 children between the ages of 10-14 also tested positive.

“We haven’t had any serious ailments with children, most of them were asymptomatic and they were monitored at home and basically, they have recovered,” Dr Anthony explained.

In fact, he highlighted that the only reason officials recorded data on the asymptomatic children is through contact-tracing exercises.

Meanwhile, he noted that the currently available vaccines which have been approved for usage in some countries – Pfizer and Moderna – cannot be used to immunize children.

Nevertheless, he explained that clinical trials are underway to develop a vaccine for children.