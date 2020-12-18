More traffic lights for St. Kitts

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 18th December, 2020 (MyVue News.com)– Very few would dispute that the traffic congestion in downtown Basseterre, in recent years, has become quite challenging for both pedestrians and motorists.

With increasing numbers of vehicles on the public roads, new measures had to be adopted, and one such move, a few years ago, (on 13th February, 2018),was the introduction of traffic lights, but only in three sections of the city.

Now, new lights are coming, said the Minister of Public Infrastructure, and Deputy Prime Minister, Shawn Richards.

Speaking this week in parliament during the debate on the 2021 Budget, Richards informed the nation that vehicular traffic flow in downtown Basseterre will be streamlined further in the coming weeks as the government moves forward with Phase 2 of the Traffic Control System.

The new sites that have been targeted for the lights are:

l the junction by Wellington Road and Dickinson Street next to the gas station, in the vicinity of Valu Mart;

l the intersection of College Street and Cayon Street;

l the intersection of College Street and Central Street;

l the intersection of College Street and the Bay Road;

Traffic lights will also be placed at three sections along the Bay Road.

1. these will be by the Port Zante Roundabout,

2. Junction of Sand Down Road and the Bay Road, and

3. Bird Rock Road, in the vicinity of TDC Automotive and Best Buy

The timeline under consideration is by the end of January, 2021 and according to the Deputy Prime Minister, engineers are already on the ground from Jamaica, to prepare for the installations.

Main Photo: Traffic wardens directing traffic