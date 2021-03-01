More vaccines arrive for people of St. Kitts & Nevis

By MyVue News.com Staff Writer

Basseterre, Monday, 1st March, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-The arrival of some 20,000 more doses of vaccines direct from the government of India, to the people and government of St. Kitts & Nevis, is now expected to speed up the program of inoculation that was started here one week ago.

With this new supply, health officials are now expected to liberalize the their approach to how and to whom the vaccine will be administered.

While citizens were initially required to call to make appointments, the new approach allows persons to visit the health centers to get their shots without the need for advanced bookings.

Already, over 600 persons have been vaccinated from since the launch on Monday, 22nd February, accorded to the country’s prime minister.

The shipment of COVID-19 – COVISHIELD (Oxford University-AstraZeneca) vaccines were handed over by a representative of the government of India, on Monday, 1st March, 2021, at a short ceremony held at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport.

Present were the Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Health Minister, and top health officials including the Chief Medical Officer and Chief of Staff at the Joseph N France General Hospital.

This is just the latest in a package of COVID-19 support that India has provided, and in 2020 they provided life-saving medicines and medical supplies worth US$ 100,000 and 10, 000 Hydroxychloroquine tablets to St. Kitts and Nevis.

High Commissioner of India, His Excellency (H.E.) Dr. K.J. Srinivasa, stated during the ceremony that “I have to highlight that the gifting of the vaccines to St. Kitts and Nevis honours Prime Minister’s Modi commitment to use India’s vaccine production and deliver capacity for helping all of humanity in fighting the dreaded disease.”

He added that It also demonstrates India’s assistance to friendly nations like St. Kitts and Nevis which occupies a very special place in India’s Foreign Policy.

Other countries receiving donations were Antigua & Barbuda, St. Vincent & The Grenadines and St. Lucia.

Srinivasa said “It is in times such as these emergency situations that the real friends come out and I must say this day really marks a special milestone in our bilateral relationship.”

The vaccines will prove very beneficial to St. Kitts and Nevis and “meet the requirements of vaccinating the front line workers and those with comorbidities in the Federation,” said the ambassador.

Shipment arrives

Prime Minister, Dr. Timothy Harris and High Commissioner of India at airport ceremony

L-R Minister of health, Akilah Byron-Nisbet, Chief of Staff, Dr, Cameron Wilkinson and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, at the ceremony

Photos courtesy SKNIS