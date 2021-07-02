More vaccines secured to start second phase

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Friday, 2nd July 2021, (MyVue News.com) –Just two days after the first phase of the vaccination program ended in St. Kitts & Nevis, the country is about to resume its second wave in the coming days.

In a National Address given on Friday afternoon, (2nd July, 2021), Prime Minister Timothy Harris revealed that his administration had procured another donation of vaccines to resume inoculation of citizens.

“I have been engaged with a number of CARICOM Heads and through bilateral diplomatic arrangements, we have secured an additional 5,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines. These vaccines have an expiration date of August 31, 2021, said the Prime Minister.

Harris also stated that “these additional doses are already in our possession and we will restart our vaccination program on Thursday, July 08, 2021.”

Despite the world shortage of vaccines, St. Kitts & Nevis intends to push ahead with its vaccination initiative, starting next week.

“We will continue to explore other options to have more vaccines available to our people as we move towards our goal of having at least 70 percent of the population vaccinated,” said the Prime Minister.

The first ave was launched on 22nd February, 2021, and after 4 months, a total of 41,850 doses were administered to citizens and residents in St Kitts and Nevis.

In this phase, 22,937 adults received at least one dose of the vaccine and 18,913 adults received two doses, as is required to complete the regimen.

PM Harris getting the very first vaccine administered in St. Kitts and Nevis on 22nd February, 2021

This means that the country has 69.4 percent of its adult population protected with one dose and 57.2 percent have had the required two doses.

“This is a remarkable accomplishment,’ said PM Harris, who added, “I am very pleased that we have made these strides in protecting our people from this deadly virus. I want to commend our citizens and residents for answering the call and responding favorably to our appeals to protect themselves, their families, their communities, and their fellow citizens and residents.”

“This is indeed a notable contribution to efforts to preserve the life and health of every citizen and resident in our beloved Federation,” he stated.