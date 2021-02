In appreciation of Black History Month, the Antioch Baptist Church invites the general public to a screening, of the critically-acclaimed film “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.” The film depicts the remarkable life of the late South African revolutionary, president and global icon Nelson Mandela.

ABC’s Movie Night takes place on the grounds of the Lime Kiln sanctuary this Friday, February 05, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. There is no admission fee.