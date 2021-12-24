Mr. Hype disqualified from Groovy Soca Contest

The National Carnival Committee of St. Kitts & Nevis, on Friday morning, 24th December, 2021, took the decision to formally disqualify, Mr. Hype, from the Groovy Soca Monarch Competition.

Following his performance on Thursday night, (23rd December, 2021), a formal complaint was made that the song, “Marry Me”, used in the Groovy Segment of the contest, was a direct knock off from that of an artiste known as Valentino King, of Aruba.

The Committee immediately reviewed the complaint and referred the matter to an adjudication team. Discussions were also held with members of Team Mr. Hype. A review of the matters was undertaken.

Based on the findings, the adjudicator advised that there was strong cause for disqualification.

The Committee had no choice but to take the decision to disqualify him and to revoke his position as First Runner-up in the Groovy Segment of the competition. This decision however, does not affect Mr. Hype’s position as Monarch in the Power Segment and he remains with that title.

With this decision, Rucus H.E. has been elevated as the new First Runner-up and Dejour Alexander now occupies the Second Runner-up spot, (he was previously fourth place).

The National Carnival Committee apologizes to all fans for this unfortunate development but felt that there was no other choice but to act with urgency.

The Committee will be instituting added measures to protect the integrity of all remaining Sugar Mas competitions.

The next event will be the Bubble J’ouvert on Monday, 27th December, at CARNIVAL VILLAGE, from 4:00 a.m. (The venue has been changed from the Flow Grounds).

This event has been SOLD OUT but will be available via the social media platforms of the Carnival Committee and ZIZ, the Official Media Partner, as well as ZIZ Television and pay-per-view, (www.skncarnival.com).

Featured Image – Mr. Hype performing ‘Marry You’ for the Groovy Segment at Soca Monarch Finals