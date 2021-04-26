MSJ member killed, stuffed in car trunk

RADHICA DE SILVA, Trinidad & Tobago Guardian

Movement for Social Justice 2019 local government candidate Osei Lennard fought for his impoverished community and spoke out against injustice and poor living standards.

Yet despite his good rapport with neighbours, Lennard was shot dead on Saturday night at the Roodal Cemetery and his body stuffed in the trunk of his rented car, a short distance from where he lived.

Police said Konata Antoine, 39, of San Fernando, told them he rented a silver Nissan Versa to Lennard on Wednesday and he was supposed to bring it back that same day. But Antoine said Lennard’s family later contacted him saying he was missing. Antoine said when he checked the car’s GPS, he realised it had been parked for 21 hours at the cemetery. They later found Lennard in a crouched position in the trunk with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head. The doors and trunk of the car were open.

Police said they do not think Lennard was robbed because he was still wearing his black wristwatch.

It is uncertain why Lennard rented a car. He owned a Nissan B-14 which was parked outside his Apart 2, Block F home at Embaccadere, San Fernando. His apartment remained locked when Guardian Media visited.

His neighbours, who requested anonymity, said they were puzzled about the death and alarmed it took place right opposite their homes in the old cemetery.

“We don’t know what happened there but it is sad because Osei was a cool guy,” one neighbour said.

MSJ leader David Abdulah confirmed Lennard contested the Springvale Paradise seat of the San Fernando City Corporation but lost. “He was a passionate young man who spoke about the situations affecting his community, as well as others who were historically dispossessed. He was a strong supporter of social justice and fought for equality in the society,” Abdulah said.

He explained that he saw Lennard one month ago and was told he was continuing to meet with his community.

Asked whether he believed the death was politically motivated, Abdulah said he did not know the circumstances.

“I have no information about what caused it and why he was killed. I don’t like speculating. Until the police do their investigations and solve the crime quickly, we won’t know the truth of the matter.”

He said he planned to speak with the Lennard family and offer assistance if needed.

Anyone with information on Lennard’s murder can contact Crimestoppers at 800-TIPS.

Photo: Osei Lennard’s car outside his apartment. (Kristian De Silva)