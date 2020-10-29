Musician Dalton Browne To Undergo Heart Surgery – Family Asks For Blood Donations

By Jamaica Gleaner,

Musician Dalton Browne, a member of the famous musical Browne siblings, has been hospitalised after suffering a massive heart attack last Saturday. His family stated in a release that the guitarist is preparing to undergo quadruple bypass surgery this weekend, which will require quite a lot of blood.

They are asking anyone who is willing and able, to donate blood on Browne’s behalf.

“Once you have donated, please contact the family at 876-457-3748 so that they can make arrangements to collect your receipt as proof of the number of donations given for Dalton. The family is asking that you keep Dalton in your prayers and contact his relatives for further information,” the release said.

Dalton’s early introduction to music was as a member of The Browne Bunch, along with his brothers Cleveland Browne, aka ‘Clevie’ of Steely and Clevie, Danny Browne, Noel Browne and Glen Browne.

He later became one of the top session musicians and musical director for Freddie McGregor’s band and has also worked with Akon on his album, Konvicted.