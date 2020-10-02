Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia ‘ready’ for ceasefire talks

By BBC,

Armenia’s foreign ministry has said it “stands ready to engage” with France, Russia and the US on halting six days of fighting with its neighbour Azerbaijan.

Casualties have mounted in the southern Caucasus with both sides accusing each other of launching deadly attacks.

The conflict around the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on Sunday.

The enclave is officially part of Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians.

The two former Soviet republics went to war over the territory between 1988 and 1994, eventually declaring a ceasefire, and they have never reached a settlement over the dispute.

France, Russia and the US, which co-chair the OSCE Minsk mediation group, have called for a ceasefire, but so far Azerbaijan has not given a positive response to proposed talks.

In the latest fighting, Azerbaijan forces said they had made further advances, but accused Armenia of artillery attacks on four villages, causing civilian casualties.

Armenia says it has shot down seven drones flying near the capital, Yerevan, but the claim has been rejected by Azerbaijan.

What hope of a ceasefire?

In a joint statement on Thursday, the presidents of France, Russia and the US called for an “immediate cessation of hostilities between the relevant military forces”.

Armenia’s foreign ministry responded on Friday, saying it was ready to engage with the three OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs “to re-establish a ceasefire regime based on the 1994-1995 agreements”.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has so far rejected talks, and his main ally, Turkey, has said a lasting ceasefire depends on “Armenians’ withdrawal from every span of Azerbaijani territory”.

Main photo: Several villages have come under fire in Nagorno-Karabakh (EPA)