National assembly meets for special sitting to award 25 most remarkable teens on Thursday, November 26

By SKNIS,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 25, 2020 (SKNIS): The Order Paper has been circulated for a Special Sitting of the National Assembly to award the 25 Most Remarkable Teens in St. Kitts and Nevis. The Special Sitting will be held at the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre, Lime Kiln, Basseterre, on Thursday 26th November 2020, at 6:30 pm. Notice has been given.

The Honourable Jonel Powell will make a statement in his capacity as Minister of Youth.

The Public Business would take the form of the reading of individual profiles by current CARICOM Youth Ambassadors followed by Award Presentation by Members of Parliament.

The Special Sitting of the National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com

Main Photo: HON. JONEL POWELL, MINISTER OF EDUCATION, YOUTH, SPORTS AND CULTURE