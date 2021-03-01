NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MEETS ON THURSDAY, MARCH 04

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 26, 2021 (SKNIS): Notice has been given for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday 04th March 2021, at 10:00 am. The Order Paper and other papers will be disseminated later.



The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com



Copies of Bills can be found on the website (www.sknis.gov.kn) of St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section: Bills