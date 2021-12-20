National Assembly meets on Wednesday, December 22

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 20, 2021 (SKNIS): The Order Paper has been issued for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 11:00 am.



There are no Bills on the Order Paper.



The National Assembly will be broadcast live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com



Copies of Bills can be found on the website (sknis.gov.kn) of St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section: Bills

