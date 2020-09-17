National Awards given to 15 citizens on Heroes Day

By Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 17th September, 2020 (MyVue News.com)- As St. Kitts and Nevis continue celebrations for its 37th Anniversary of Independence, 15 nationals were on Wednesday, 16th September, named as the 2020 recipients of special awards.

Seven (7) of these were awarded the Companion of the Star of Merit, while eight (8) were bestowed with Medals of Honour.

While making the announcements at Wednesday’s National Heroes Day ceremony at Heroes Park, Prime Minister Timothy Harris thanked them for their outstanding contributions and meritorious efforts, in the their various fields.

Harris called them citizens involved in nation-building and used them as examples for others to follow, saying, “although everyone is called to be a national hero in his or her own way, it was important for everyone to recognize the long and meritorious contributions of citizens to nation-building.”

The National Honours Act which was introduced in 1996, provides for mainly three categories of award, namely National Hero, Companion of the Star of Merit and Medal of Honour.

The new awardees for the Companion of the Star of Merit are Dr. Burnell Nisbett in Medicine; Viola Jacobs and Shirley Browne for Education; Archdeacon J. Rudolph Smithen for Religious Service, and Dr. Hazel Laws, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson and Abdias Samuel for National Service in a crisis.

The Medal of Honour went to Mary Nurse and Charles McMaster in Community Service; Pearline Mussenden in Education; Joseph Benders for Arts; Dr. A. Linton Liburd in Medicine; Pamela Brookes in Nursing, and Brian Dyer and Dr Judy Nisbett in the area of National Service in a crisis.

The first National award was given in 1998, when former Premier, the late Robert Bradshaw was announced as National Hero. Since then, four others have been added, namely, Joseph N France, C.A. Paul Soutwell, Dr. Simeon Daniel and Dr. Kennedy Simmonds, who was the political leader who actually led St. Kitts and Nevis into independence and became the first Prime Minister.

(L-R) Charles McMaster, Rudolph Smithen, Judy Nisbett, Viola Jacobs, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, Dr. Hazel Laws, Dr. Hazel Laws, Dr. Burnell Nisbett, Mary Nurse, Abdias Samuel

Main photo: Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Timothy Harris