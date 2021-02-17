National backyard garden competition is special topic on working for you on Wednesday, February 17  

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 16, 2021 (SKNIS): Officials from the Ministries of Agriculture and Tourism will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

The special guests will be Mr. Kyle Flanders, Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture; Mrs. Shaline Welcome-Lewis, Community Tourism Officer in the Ministry of Tourism; and Mrs. Therez Ambrose-Versailles, Tourism Research Officer.

The tripartite panel will discuss the National Backyard Garden Competition, which is a collaborative project between the Ministries of Agriculture and Tourism. The project aims to encourage the development of backyard gardens, increasing the awareness of healthy eating and the provision of fresh and safe vegetables for domestic consumption, as well as promoting the beautification of citizens’ homes and communities.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00 pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/ and the SKNIS Youtube channel.