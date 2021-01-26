National Day Of Prayer To Be Held At Antioch Baptist Church On Thursday, January 28

By SKNIS,

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 25, 2021 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has designated Thursday 28th January 2021, as a National Day of Prayer to give God thanks for his goodness and providence over the past year, and for guidance and protection in the year ahead.

The Antioch Baptist Church in Lime Kiln, Basseterre, has been identified as the official church for the National Day of Prayer where Government Ministers, Church Leaders, Permanent Secretaries, and Senior Government Officials will congregate for worship at 8:00 am. All churches in the Federation are expected to open their doors for persons to have an hour of sacred time with the Lord throughout the day.

Special prayers will be offered up for the extraordinary circumstances in which the Federation and the whole world over have found themselves in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Frontline workers, businesses, and the unemployed will receive special intercessory prayer. The security forces, the youth, families, victims of gun and domestic violence and a cessation of the same, the government, leaders in civil society, and community organizations will also be prayed for.

The National Day of Prayer will be carried live on ZIZ Radio and Television and streamed live at zizonline.com