National Day of Prayer to be held for 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season on June 17

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 11, 2021 (SKNIS): A National Day of Prayer will be held for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The Federal Cabinet has identified Thursday 17th June 2021 as the day when the nation gathers to hold a special service of intercession to seek the Almighty God’s mercies and protection over the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Caribbean from depredations of natural disasters during this season.

The Service will be held on the Grounds of the Pro-Cathedral & Parish of St. George with St. Barnabas from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The Ministry with responsibility for Ecclesiastical Affairs in collaboration with the Evangelical Association, the Christian Council, and the Seventh Day Adventist Denomination has been charged with the responsibility to organize the Hurricane Season Prayer Service.

Featured Image – Pro-Cathedral & Parish of St. George with St. Barnabas