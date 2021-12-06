National Disaster Coordinator thanks stakeholders for their support during The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 06, 2021 (SKNIS): Abdias Samuel, National Disaster Coordinator at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), publicly thanked stakeholders for their unwavering support during the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season which officially ran from June 01 to November 30.

“I want to thank God and all of our stakeholders, partners, whether regionally or internationally for supporting the National Emergency Management Agency over the past 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season,” said Mr. Samuel during the December 01 NEOC COVID-19 Briefing. “As we have experienced, we have seen how devastating these cyclonic hazards are. However, St. Kitts and Nevis again has been spared. We have not had any significant impact or damage by these threats in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Mr. Samuel especially thanked the Christian Council, the Evangelical Association, as well as “every single citizen and resident, well-wishers in the diaspora and around the world who have prayed for the safety and protection of the residents here in this beautiful Federation.”

“So again, as we come to an end of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, as the National Disaster Coordinator, and staff at NEMA, we say thank you for all that you have done in preparing for and also helping us to mitigate the impact of hurricanes or any type of tropical cyclones,” he said.

The National Disaster Coordinator noted that although the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season has ended, the general public still needs to stay tuned to tropical developments.

“However, please do not become complacent. Historical data have shown that we have been impacted by hurricanes or tropical storms or heavy rain pours during the month of December. So again, let us remain steadfast and continue to pray,” said Mr. Samuel.

Featured Image – Abdias Samuel, National Disaster Coordinator at NEMA