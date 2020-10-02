NEMA head urges public to stay informed to local bulletins

By SKNIS,

The inclement weather generated by the passage of a series of tropical waves over St. Kitts and Nevis over the past few days caught many residents off guard.

On Wednesday, September 30, the Federation experienced severe thunderstorms throughout the morning with sporadic rainfall throughout the day. The following day (Thursday), residents raised concern about high wind gusts that broke tree branches and caused minor damages.

National Disaster Coordinator, Abdias Samuel, said that he received many telephone calls early on Wednesday and Thursday from residents who questioned if work or school was cancelled on those specific days.

He said that the weather activity was forecast in advance and alerts were issued publicly via the media and on social media.

“It’s important for the general public to remain updated. NEMA (the National Emergency Management Agency) has been providing information on time, real-time as it is provided to us by the Met (meteorological) offices,” Mr. Samuel stated.

He added that the information can be accessed online via NEMA’s Facebook Page as well as the website www.nema.kn.

The information is also shared with private sector entities and other key stakeholders such as the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority.

The forecast is for a wet weekend in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Main photo: Weather.com Caribbean satellite map as at Friday, Oct. 02, 2020, at 3:40 p.m