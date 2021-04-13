Nevis Culturama is on for summer

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 13th April, 2021 (MyVue News.com)–Things are looking up for festival goers as the “green light” has been given by authorities, for the hosting of the annual Culturama activites in Nevis, to be held from late July to the first week in August.

After being cancelled in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Nevisians and their Kittitian counterparts, are now looking forward to the opportunity to return to the revelry, though this time around, the party temperature would have to be lowered, given certain restrictions that would still be required.

“We got the green-light from the Commissioner of Police overnight, but we would have to scale-back some of the activities,” said Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd, the festival’s Chairman and Executive Director.

However,some of the signature events like the Miss Culture Queen Pageant, Parade Day and J’ouvert and Last Lap, are not expected to be on the schedule.

What will be on the menu of activities will be the Mr. Kool and Swimsuit Contests, the Soca Monarch, Senior Calypso Competition and a Steelband Competition.

The planned dates for the festival are Tuesday, 27th July-Tuesday, 3rd August, 2021.

Immediate steps are now being taken to organize and announce a slogan competition and the roll-out of Calypso Tents is on the cards for June.

The festival Chairman said that his team already has the framework for the celebrations and will soon activate the relevant committees to begin planning.

While negotiating with the COVID-19 Task Force, the Culturama team opted to be careful not to allow any details of their proposals to be exposed to the public, but now that they have also gotten the support of the Nevis Island Administration, it will be a fast track ahead.

Some traditional venues will be changed as they comply with COVID-19 protocols to exercise crowd control.

At present, COVID-19 protocols only allow up to 150 persons at functions, including all event staff and production personnel.

No fetes will be permitted but a virtual J’ouvert Jam session is on the calendar.

This will be the 47th edition of Culturama.