NEVLEC and Police investigating death of Bath Village woman

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 6th November, 2020 (MyVue News.com)- The Nevis Electricity Company, (NEVLEC), says it has launched an investigation to help understand the circumstances that may have led to the death of a Bath Village woman on Thursday.

The company’s response has come as observers claim that it was a live electrical wire from one of the nearby lamp posts that fell to the ground, causing 46 year old Judy Hanley to meet her death after coming into contact with the wires.

Some claim that the company had been called days before, when the wire first fell, but there was no action to rectify the problem. This however has not been verified and NEVLEC says it is trying to get to the bottom of the issue.

Police said that when they responded to the report at Bath Village sometime after 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, 5th November, 2020, they found the lifeless body of Hanley, who is a former employee at the Labour Department in Charlestown, Nevis.

Hanley’s body was found in the yard of her father,Bennette Williams.

She is said to have gone to visit her dad, and while she was walking towards the

house, it is believed that she came into contact with a live electrical line that was hanging inside the yard, said a police report.

The police report indicated that a number of persons tried to assist her, including her father, but they were unsuccessful.

Williams received burns to one of his feet. He was taken to the Alexandra Hospital where he is warded in a stable condition.

The District Medical Officer visited the scene and pronounced Hanley dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death, while the investigations into the matter by the police continue.

Main Photo: (L-R) Judy Handly and NEVLEC