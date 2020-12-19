New BHS Campus coming in 2021 says Minister of Education

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 19th December, 2020 (MyVue News)- In what was his first presentation on a National Budget, as a Member of Parliament and Minister of Education, Jonel Powell, on Friday, 18th December, 2020, renewed the government’s commitment to deliver on its promise to build a new campus for the largest secondary institution in the country, the Basseterre High School.

Powell was at the time giving an account for his stewardship, since becoming a member of Cabinet in June this year and also highlighting some of the major programs and policies to be pursued in the financial year, January-December, 2021.

The school has been earmarked for construction at Pond’s Extension in East Basseterre. The location has been a source of much contention and has been placed in the local political discourse, because of the presence of an aquifer, which is a major source of water supply.

Government and experts from overseas and some locally, have however, indicated on a number of occasions, that the construction would not present any danger or risk to the supply of water, and that it is safe to build the facility in the location, which also already has a number of commercial buildings nearby.

Powell told parliament that “I’m satisfied that it is a safe place to build it.”

In a clear swipe at the opposition, Powell said that despite political naysayers “we are satisfied that this is the right thing to do and we will do it.”

“I’m satisfied that the economic benefits will be tremendous not just to that area but to the whole country. I’m satisfied that all who have tried to play politics to the building of that school will benefit from the same school and will revel in the successes of that school,” said the minister.

At present, students of the school are being accommodated at temporary facilities at Taylor’s, after having to move from their former campus on Victoria Road, due to a serious mould problem that developed almost ten years ago.

Powell said that the construction has taken longer than anticipated, but, he is satisfied that the delays were for a good reason.



“We must ensure that in building an institution of this magnitude that it is done properly, that all the I’s are dotted all the T’s are crossed and at the end of the day what we have is a school that will last for a very long time and that would set a new standard not just in St. Kitts and Nevis, but across the Caribbean Region,” said the Minister of Education.

Over 104 Million Dollars have been allocated to the Ministry of Education for its overall activities in 2021.

Main Photo: Future BHS Campus