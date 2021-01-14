New Court Annex To Help In Speedy Administration Of Justice In St. Kitts And Nevis

By SKNIS,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 13, 2021 (SKNIS): The newly constructed Annex of the Sir Lee L. Moore Judicial and Legal Complex will soon be outfitted with furniture, appliances, and other amenities to make it functional following the completion of construction in late December last year. The additional court will help in the speedy administration of Justice.

The two-story building will house a third Magistrate’s Court Chamber in District A, a court-connected Mediation Centre, and a Law Library. When fully operational, the services available in the Annex will significantly strengthen the administration of justice.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr., conducted a brief walk-through of the building with St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) on Wednesday, January 12, 2021. He said that the rule of law is the glue that holds a strong democratic society together and that St. Kitts and Nevis continues to receive high grades as it relates to the administration of justice.

“We are proud that under this administration we have been able to consistently give to our people the confidence that they are living in a society that is just, one in which everyone has that access to justice and can get their grievances settled,” Honourable Byron Jr. stated.

The building boasts many modern features including closed-circuit cameras for security purposes, as well as to enable virtual court hearings. Persons will also be able to connect to several online legal systems such as LexisNexis to conduct research.

The attorney general commended the contractor B. C. Audain and Associates for the excellent work in constructing the building.

“Mr. Audain has … produced a building that we all should be proud of. It’s one which we feel very, very good (about) and (is) the type of public building that we need to establish ourselves as a small, modern, young democracy,” Attorney General Byron Jr. added.

The walk-through at the new Annex of the Sir Lee L. Moore Judicial and Legal Complex will air in a SKNIS produced programme.

Main Photo: HON. VINCENT BYRON JR.