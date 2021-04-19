New dates announced as St Kitts and Nevis mark ‘Girls in Information Technology’ Week

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 19, 2021 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis will highlight the contributions of women in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) field and promote professional development opportunities for young women by hosting a Girls in ICT Week of Activities from April 22 to 29, 2021.

The week of activities celebrates the International Girls in ICT Day, which takes place on April 22, this year. The day was established by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The theme for this year is Connecting Goals; Creating Brighter Futures.

A release from the local Ministry of ICT notes that by hosting the week of activities, “We aim to engage the community and promote collaboration through partnership. In doing so, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis will be positioned to take full advantage of the digital economy in the 21st century with a prepared workforce.”

The scheduled activities were strategically chosen to promote areas in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM).

The weeks opens with Live Dialogues on Thursday, April 22: Girls Learn from Women Influencers in ICT. On Monday, April 26, the focus is on Graphic Design: Girls in ICT Logo Design. On Tuesday, April 27, Interacting Vlogging explores How Does ICT Affect my Life. On Wednesday, April 28, the exciting field of Robotics: promotes Girls Can Do Robotics. The final day features Social Media: Girls in ICT Tic Tok Challenge on Friday, April 29.

Additional information is available at www.innovationhub.kn or by telephone 467-1607 or 1568.

More details for each event can be found on the Ministry of ICT social media channels: Facebook: @innovationhub.kn; Instagram: @innovationhub.kn; Twitter: @innovationhub_kn.

Use Hashtags #GirlsinICT #ICTSKN and #GirlsinICT SKN