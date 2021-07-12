New deadline extension for 25 Most Remarkable Teens nomination

Due to the 24-hour curfew that was instituted over the past two weeks in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Department of Youth Empowerment has extended the deadline for persons to submit nominations forms for this year’s 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award.

All nomination forms must be submitted by the end of business day on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Submissions must be returned to the St. Kitts Department of Youth Empowerment located on the top floor of The Cable Building, Cayon Street. In Nevis, the Department of Youth, top floor of Reliable Motors, Charlestown.

For more information telephone 467-1393 or 662-6054 on St. Kitts and 469-5521 ext. 2072/2343 on Nevis.