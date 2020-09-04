New legislation will help customs identify high risk cargo

By Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 4th September, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – St. Kitts and Nevis is joining its fellow CARICOM nations with the introduction into parliament this week, of new legislation that would facilitate the provision of advanced information relating to cargo entering and leaving the country on airplanes.

The new effort comes after many years of regional collaboration between customs departments, said Attorney General Vincent Byron, while speaking on the bill in parliament.

He said the model law is intended to be implemented within a harmonized legal framework throughout the region.

“In that connection, the bill would seek to provide for the sharing of information with other CARICOM member states with a view of enhancing border security control efforts in relation to the movement of cargo,” said the Attorney General.

At the national level, said Byron, the bill would provide for better analysis for cargo entering and leaving the Federation.

He added that it is anticipated to facilitate the more efficacious utilisation of electronic advanced cargo information and relevant data sets of information to identify high risk cargo prior to arrival.

The new measure will also help to ensure that the customs department is better able to separate cargo shipments in different categories and more efficiently and match resources to the specific small number of shipments that require the maximum intervention of the customs department.

Main photo: File photo with cargo plane