Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 10, 2023 – The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), handed over 3,000 tablets, to the Ministry of Education in St. Kitts and Nevis, in a ceremony held at the CUNA Conference Centre on March 10, 2023.

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) presented the 3,000 tablets worth 1.7 million EC dollars to the Ministry of Education in St. Kitts & Nevis. During remarks, His Excellency Michael Chou-Horng Lin, Resident Ambassador, stated that the Embassy of China (Taiwan) remains dedicated and committed to the education sector in St. Kitts and Nevis. He added that the contribution provided by the embassy not only reflected their commitment but also marked the 40th anniversary of the two countries’ relations. Ambassador Lin reinforced the embassy’s contribution to education in St. Kitts and Nevis and urged students to use the tablets for educational purposes only so that they can be better equipped for learning.

Minister of Education, Hon. Geoffrey Hanley, thanked His Excellency Michael Chou-Horng Lin for his excellent and ongoing support to the Ministry of Education. He claimed that this investment goes beyond the tablets that were supplied and includes teacher and student technology training as well because it is crucial and necessary for educational technology. Minister Hanley welcomed the investment of the chrome books and highlighted that the tablets will be used for best practices in differentiated learning and self-paced and focused collaborative learning.

Two thousand of the 3,000 tablets will go to St. Kitts, and one thousand will go to Nevis. Minister of Education, Hon Troy Liburd, of the Nevis Island Administration was on hand to receive the one thousand tablets that were donated to the students on the island of Nevis.