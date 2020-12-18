New Partnership between Oceans and CAGE St. Kitts-Nevis

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.Com,

Basseterre, 18th December, 2020 (MyVue News)– The financial challenges placed on local businesses have forced many to reinvent themselves and to introduce more creative means of economic activities.

This is exactly what one of the well-known restaurants on the Frigate bay Strip, has done.

A new partnership has recently been established between the owners and operators of Oceans View Lounge, Bar and Aqua Park, and CAGE St. Kitts-Nevis, which is part of the the Premier gaming operator in the Caribbean and Latin America.

With this new alliance, customers of Oceans will now have access to a superior Video Lottery Terminal gaming system, said a spokesperson for the company.

This Video lottery is the first of its kind on The Strip, Frigate Bay, they added.

“We aim to provide our clientele with various options of entertainment, as they relax, be it at the bar, on the dance floor, or the enjoyment of our variety of dishes with exquisite taste. Now we have added a new dimension of entertainment in the form video lottery,” said the spokesperson.

The launch of the new enterprise takes place on Friday, 18th December, 2020, at 7:00pm.

“This launch of Oceans Gaming Room creates a much needed new income source says, owner, Kenrick Simmonds.

He added that “Building multiple streams of income is no longer a luxury; it has become a necessity. If the higher rate of unemployment and mounting job losses regionally have taught us anything, it is that nobody’s business is safe.”

But he noted, “Unfortunately, for most people or businesses, their only source of income is from their job, or their singular product which can be a risky way to live and survive. Some couples may be more fortunate and have a spouse bringing in money each month, but they are still relying on a job for their livelihood. So the additional income source enables Oceans to keep more of its full-time employees on the job, despite the devastating impact of the Covid 19 pandemic,” concluded the young entrepreneur.

File Photo: Oceans Beach Bar, Frigatebay