New Swimsuit Queen Crowned for Culturama

August 2, 2023

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Wednesday, 2nd August, 2023, (My Vue News.com)-The long hours and sleepless nights for the contestants participating in the 2023 Culturama Swimsuit Competition, culminated on Tuesday night, (1st August), with what many have termed, “ a great competition”.

But in the end, it was Nevilla Douglas, who triumphed with a comfortable victory, winning the crown with 864 points.

On her way to the throne, Douglas captured three (3) of the four (4), judged appearances, namely the Best One Piece Segment, Two Piece Segment, and the Fitness Segment.

The First Runner-up was Tyanna Richards, (849 points), while Vanessa Simon, took home honours as Second Runner-up, (790 points).

Richards also secured the Miss Amity title and Creative Wear Segment, while Atalia Newton copped the trophy for Miss Photogenic.

The show was held at the Culturama Complex in Charlestown.

