New term of Nevis Assembly commenced Thursday with ceremony

Thursday, 19th January, 2023, (MyVue News. com)-Top government officials, including at the federal level, diplomats, business representatives, and other dignitaries, were among a packed audience on Thursday, (19th January, 2023), when the new term of the Nevis Island Assembly opened in Charlestown, at Alexander Hamilton House, the home of the local legislative body.

A special Guard of Honour was provided by the St. Kitts-Nevis Police Force, to welcome the top officials.

L-R Premier Mark Brantley with his Deputy, Eric Evelyn

All five representatives who were elected at the 12th December, 2022 poll were officially sworn in. Also taking their oaths were the two government senators, (Troy Liburd and Jahnel Nisbett), who also function as ministers of government.

The new Assembly is made up of three elected members from the Concerned Citizens Movement-Premier Mark Brantley, Deputy Premier Eric Evelyn and Spencer Brand- and two from the opposition Nevis Reformation Party-Political Leader Janice Daniel-Hodge and Cleone Simmonds-Stapleton.

L-R Cleone simmonds-Stapleton and Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge

While one senator is allowed from the opposition benches, none was sworn in today. No explanation was provided. No Leader of the Opposition was also announced, which is customary at the start of the new term, following an election.

Another major feature of the ceremony was the reading of the Throne Speech by the Deputy Governor General, Her Honour, Hyleta Liburd.

However, it was during the early stages of the speech when the Assembly suddenly lost electricity. While the loss of power did not prevent the continuation of the ceremony, it did cause some invited guests to leave the venue momentarily.

Deputy Governor-General, Hyleta Liburd presenting Throne Speech

Power was eventually restored to allow for the full completion of the event.

A new President was also elected to preside over the legislative body. She is Michelle Slack who is said to be making her debut at this level of governance.

Nevis Assembly President, Michelle Slack

Amongst those in the audience was the Prime Minister of the country, Dr. Terrence Drew and some members of his administration, in addition to other National Assembly members, including Speaker Lanein Blanchette.

The first order of business, when the Assembly resumes for formal working sessions, in coming weeks, will be the presentation and debate of the island’s 2023 budget, which had to be delayed due to the election in December.

Senator Jahnel Nisbett

Senator Troy Liburd

Elected Representative Spencer Brand

Photos: All courtesy SKNIS