New traffic lights to be switched on later this month

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Monday, 1st March, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-The new set of traffic signals that are being installed around downtown Basseterre are expected to become operable by the end of March, according to the Project Manager, George Gilbert.

At least 7 new locations are being outfitted in this second phase of installation, adding to the three spots that were launched in 2018, (Baker’s Corner, Fort Street/Cayon Street junction and bottom of Fort Street, in front of the Old Treasury Building).

The 7 new locations will have six on the Bay Road, at different sites, down from the C.A. Paul Southwell Industrial Site, to the Social Security headquarters.

One has also been placed on Wellington Road, in the vicinity of the gas station and the Slack’s residence, while the seventh one is at the junction of College Street Ghaut and Cayon Street.

This would bring the total number of signals, since 2018, to 10.

The Project Manager explained that most of the installation work has been completed, with one more set of sensors to be completed.

All poles, lights, and other required pieces of equipment, including the cabinets with the controls, have been put in place at each location.

All that remains, as major work, to be undertaken, said the Project Manager, is to have the lights at all locations, synchronized. The expert is already on island to undertake the work immediately after completing his period of quarantine in the next 2 weeks.

The work was delayed in 2020 due to the Coronavirus.

In this phase, the technicians will also be examining some of the issues and concerns raised by member of the public, including the ‘double’ signals at the top of Fort Street.

This primarily relates to the occasions when the countdown is ongoing for pedestrians to complete their crossing, but the green light has already been given for the movement of vehicles.

Gilbert also disclosed that the Bird Rock Road will be widened in coming months, to assist the flow of traffic, especially given the challenges being faced, now that the new KFC branch has been opened in the area.

A third lane will be introduced in a section of the road.

Almost 30,000 vehicles are presently on the roads of the island.

Junction of Bay Road and Sandown Road, Newtown

Bird Rock Road, heading north from Bird Rock

Junction of Bay Road and College Street Ghaut

Junction of Fort Street, Cayon Street and Victoria Road

Main Photo: shows intersection of Bird Rock Road and Bay Road

Photos: All photos courtesy MyVue news.com