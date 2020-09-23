Newly trained compliance and task force officers encouraged to discharge duties professionally

By RSCNPF,

Close to 30 newly trained Compliance and Task Force Officers were admonished by senior members of the Police Force to take their new positions seriously, and to act professionally, with safety always in mind.

At a brief closing ceremony at the Police Training School on September 18, Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy, welcomed the trainees to the umbrella of National Security.

“I want to thank you for taking part in this training. I was made to understand that you were a good group, an intelligent group, and I’m looking forward to seeing results when you are posted at quarantine sites or as a compliance officers,” he said.

He implored the trainees to prepare themselves for the hard work ahead and to ensure that they are ready to dedicate their time and efforts to the job. He warned them about the importance of confidentiality, adding that they can be charged for leaking information.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with responsibility for Operations, Adolph Adams, also welcomed the trainees to his directorate. He stressed the significant role that each of them would now play as part of the overall COVID-19 response.

“You’re being attached to the same type of job that I have been doing since the 29th of March, I can tell you that it will become one of the most difficult and challenging times of your life…..I want to encourage you to take this job seriously and be very careful while doing your job. I want you to be respectful to people….I would like you to be properly attired when you come to do the government’s work…,” ACP Adams said to the Officers.

Force Personnel Officer, Clifford Govia, thanked the Officers for their time and cooperation over the two weeks and wished them success in the field.

“Thank you for your cooperation and your support for the last two weeks and, as usual, we wish you much success and to remain safe. As we try to secure others in the country, the number one priority is also your safety and so we really want you to be alert, follow the rules as you discharge your duties professionally,” he said.

The trainees will be equipped with uniforms and the tools necessary to effectively execute their duties.

Main photo: (seated left to right) Chair of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Abdias Samuel; Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy; and Commandant of the Police Training School, Inspector Shorna Edwards. (Standing) Participants in the 2-week training course for members of the Compliance and Quarantine Task Force.