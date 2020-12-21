Newtown Stroll Into Women’s League Finals

By

Fresh off their success in the Women’s FA Cup the S-Krave Newtown United Women’s team booked their spot in the finals of the Elvis Star Browne Women’s League with a 5-0 victory over Bath United in the semi-finals on Thursday night at the Warner Park. Bath were no match to the

Newtown women. Their goalkeeper was limping for most of the match before she was replaced late in the game. Newtown closed the half at 3-0 with goals from Zonia Marshall and ChristiAnn Mills. The match was broadcast live on the SKNFA Website.

S-KRAVE NEWTOWN UTD 5 – 0 BATH UTD

Scoring for Newtown Utd

Christi-Ann Mills 2 goals – 12th & 15th min

Zonia Marshall 2 goals – 32nd & 53rd min

Siana Leader (Bath Utd) own goal 65th min

At the end of the match, Coach Kevin Welsh of Newtown said they will make some adjustments as they head into the final. “The opponents gave us exactly what we needed to get tonight; to basically prepare ourselves for the next game,” he said. “We will go back to the training ground

and work on the things we could not get done tonight—basically work on some shooting drills,” Welsh added.

Coach Alex Claxton of Bath United praised the efforts of his players and suggested that losing only 5-0 to Newtown was not a bad result. “To come up against a team like Newtown and concede only five goals is a plus for the team,” Claxton said. The finals will be this Sunday December 20th at 7pm.