NHC gets new boss

BASSETERRE, 11th May, 2021, (MyVue News.com) –After months of having a full-time manager at the helm of the government-owned National Housing Corporation, (NHC), the agency has finally gotten a new executive leader.

In a formal public announcement made on Monday, 11th May, 2021, the Corporation revealed that it has contracted the services of Melisa Edwards Boutin as General Manager.

With this appointment, the NHC said it will now be uniquely positioned to capitalize on the changing construction and real estate environments, as the industry evolves through restructuring, consolidation, and technological change.

The NHC Board said that Edwards Boutin’s extensive background in engineering and project management, along with her financial planning skills, will help to strengthen the corporation’s financial position, support sustainability, expand its business model and foster greater rapport with key stakeholders, including the NHC staff, homeowners, contractors, and suppliers.

The new General Manager has over 15 years of professional experience, including a decade of working as an engineer and project manager at large engineering consulting firms in the United States, said NHC.

Her responsibilities include, but are not limited to, managing the day-to-day operations of the Corporation, working closely with the NHC Board of Directors to implement strategies that will enhance the Corporation, and creating a better working relationship among the NHC staff, contractors and homeowners.

Edwards Boutin has BSc. and MSc. degrees in Civil Engineering and is currently pursuing a Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®) Designation Certification at The American College of Financial Services.