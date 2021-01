By The Antioch Baptist Church

Community Notice

Do you appreciate good music? Are you in need of spiritual encouragement?

The Antioch Baptist Church invites you to attend this month’s Night of Worship on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the Lime Kiln Sanctuary at 7 p.m. Enjoy entertaining and uplifting performances by Donelle Caines, Hazel Warner, and Jewel Wattley.

The Night of Worship is held on the last Thursday of every month. There is no admission fee. A blessing awaits!