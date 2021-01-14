No bail for Tommy Lee

By Brian Bonitto,

EMBATTLED deejay Tommy Lee Sparta remains in police lock-up, after his case was called up in the Corporate Area Gun Court division of the Home Circuit Court yesterday.

One of his attorneys-at-law, Donahue Martin said he was unable to share much details about yesterday’s in camera session.

“The matter was set first before the court today. I, however, can’t speak with the openess of what took place in court, because those matters are in camera,” he told the Jamaica Observer yesterday. “The matter is, however, fixed for February 3, 2021.”

In addition to Martin, Tommy Lee Sparta is being represented by high-profile attorney-at-law Tom Tavares-Finson, QC.

Martin was, however, willing to share how the process works.

“Generally, when matters are first before the Gun Court, especially in recent times, the judge would make a Finger Print Order. A Finger Print Order just essentially means you give your fingerprint to the police and, from that, the police can indicate whether a particular individual has previous convictions or if they have other cases pending, or if they have a pending bend warrant out for them. That is the purpose of the Finger Print Order,” he said.

“They usually require that before they even allow you to advance a bail application,” he continued.

The Observer subsequently learnt that the dancehall deejay was not physically present in court.

Tommy Lee Sparta is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to the police, the entertainer —whose given name is Leroy Russell — was arrested on December 14 after a vehicle in which he was travelling was intercepted by members of the JCF’s Specialized Operations. The men in the vehicle were searched and a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition was found in the dancehall artiste’s waistband.

He is the subject of other criminal investigations.

A former member of Vybz Kartel’s Portmore “Gaza” Empire, Tommy Lee Sparta got his musical break in 2012. He is known for songs including Spartan Soldier, Spartan Angel, Psycho, and Rich Badness.

Jamaica Observer

Main Photo: Tommy Lee Sparta