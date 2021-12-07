No change to carnival vaccination policy

By MyVue news.com Staff Writer

Basseterre, 7th December, 2021, (MyVue News.com) –The Minister of Culture in St. Kitts & Nevis, Jonel Powell, made it clear on Tuesday that the carnival vaccination policy stipulated by the COVID-19 Task Force and supported by the Cabinet of Ministers, remains in place for National Carnival.

Powell was reacting to claims that the policy had been changed to allow a few unvaccinated calypsonians to participate in the upcoming Eliminations for the Senior Calypso Monarch Competition, starting this Friday and Saturday.

No, said Powell, all participants, contestants, organizers and service providers, have to be fully vaccinated to attend and be present at all events where in-person audiences are being permitted.

He said that if this policy is not being adhered to, he is not aware, but would certainly look into the matter.

He explained that neither he, as Minister responsible for carnival nor the chair of the Carnival Committee, issued any information that there had been a change in the requirements.

Powell indicated that Government has always been consistent, in its position, that no mass entertainment, including those associated with carnival, would be permitted unless persons were fully vaccinated.

Powell being interviewed by ZIZ’s Jason Davis (MyVe News.com photo)

Both the Prime Minister and the Attorney General, (who is also head of the National Disaster Mitigation Council), repeatedly cautioned citizens that no consideration would be given to hosting the carnival if those involved were not vaccinated.

This position has also been echoed by the COVID-19 Task Force and the latest Regulations issued by the Government reinforced the said policy.

The world is changing and in many countries, said Powell, citizens are being made to show proof of vaccination before being allowed to enter certain public spaces and events, and St. Kitts & Nevis needs to pursue all measures that protect Kittitians and Nevisians from potential harm. The policy also helps to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus, said Powell.

When the Eliminations take place this weekend, 22 of the country’s top calypsonians will be vying for one of the seven (7) spots in the final show, to compete against reigning Monarch, Queeny G.

Powell told ZIZ in an interview on Tuesday, 7th December, 2021, that the choice not to vaccinate is one made by a small group of calypsonians, some of whom have charged that they have been treated unfairly.

Main Photo: Minister of Culture and Carnival, Jonel Powell. (MyVue news.com photo)