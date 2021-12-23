No holds barred for Soca Monarch Tonight

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Thursday, 23rd December, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-Many of them are close buddies and even family, but for one night only, all that will be pushed aside as the fierce battle unfolds in the Soca Monarch Competition, which is one of the main highlights of St. Kitts & Nevis’ Sugar Mas Carnival 50.

The friendly threats have been made and so too the promises for a high energy fete, which is all set for Carnival Village, Basseterre, on Thursday, 23rd December, 2021, at 8:00 p.m.

All that remains is for the lights, sound and camera action to be begin, and once again the partying will be in full swing, bringing back the type of fun, vibe and energy for which Sugar Mas in St. Kitts & Nevis is well known.

This year has seen, not only an increased number of participants but a return of some top artistes who have been missing for a few years.

The quality and standard of the songs released for the competitions have also surpassed recent years and this has generated much excitement, with fans vowing to be counted in the large audience expected at the soca venue tonight.

Carnival officials have announced that the participants, for both the Groovy and Power Segments, have already pulled their numbers to determine the order of appearance.

They have also revealed that eight (8) artistes will appear in the Groovy, including Nicha B, Ny Ny, Jazzbo & Tobap, KO, Blade, Mr. Hype, Dejour and defending Monarch, Rucas H.E.

Over in the Power Segment, some nine (9) artistes will vie for the honours that in 2019 were captured by Mr. Bagnal, who is not defending his title this year, due to overseas commitments. These include Tbone, Mr. Hype, Takeover & Infamus, Pino & Blade, KO, Dejour, Barry C, Stadics and Nicha B.

Fans at home and overseas who are unable to attend in person, have the option of accessing the event via pay-per-view, by logging on to skncarnival.com.

Ticket sales, however, for the competitions, has seen a sharp uptake and a huge crowd is anticipated.

Featured Image – L-R: Nicha B, Rucas H.E.