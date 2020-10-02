No traditional carnival this year but maybe virtual events

By Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 2nd October, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- The Carnival Committee in St. Kitts & Nevis has formally revealed that the annual celebrations will not be held this year, at least, not in its traditional format.

In a media broadcast on Friday, 2nd October, Minister of Culture and Carnival, Jonel Powell, indicates that there will be no J’ouvert, no pageants, no grand parade, no Last Lap.

What is still to be determined however, is a possible calendar of virtual events that will also see a massive scale back of what had been the norm, since the last 1970s.

More details will soon be provided.

“Our National Carnival was established with the aim of highlighting our arts, music and folklore, and so doing, uniting our people,” stated Powell.

He added, “As such, the committee along with its partners, intends to create virtual events that (will be) new and creative, as well as scaled back activities, for the end of the year celebration.”

“This new virtual format, will allow the St. Kitts-Nevis National Carnival Committee to showcase our unique carnival product, to our citizens and residents, and a more diverse and wide ranging global audience.” He said.

Main photo: Scene of 2018 Carnival Parade Day in St. Kitts (photo courtesy REFiiC)