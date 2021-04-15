Notice of temporary relocation of Chambers of Attorney General and Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 15, 2021 (Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs): The General public and all concerned are asked to note that the Chambers of the Attorney General and the offices of the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs are being temporarily relocated to Port Zante. The exact location is the unit upstairs Smoke and Booze and the Land store.

This relocation takes effect from Monday 19th April 2021.

All of the contact details of the Chambers and Ministry remain unchanged.

Information regarding the Chambers and Ministry continues to be available on the website of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs at www.legal.gov.kn.

Quick contact particulars are as follows:

Personal Assistant to the Attorney General

Phone – 869 467 1013

Email – attorneygeneral@gov.kn

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs

Phone – 869 467 1021

Email – ps.legal@gov.kn

Any inconvenience caused as a result of this temporary relocation is deeply regretted.