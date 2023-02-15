By My Vue News.com Staff Writer

Basseterre, Friday, 15th February, 2023, (My Vue news.com)-The recent actions of the Executive Committee of the Nevis Reformation Party, NRP, to suspend its Deputy Leader, Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds, have effectively resulted in a reduction in the number of seats it currently holds in the small five (5) member legislative body-the Nevis Island Assembly.

NRP had fought hard to increase its seat tally at the December 2022 elections, and it managed to do just that by securing victory in a second constituency, sending two members to the legislature.

But now, through its own actions and less than 2 months after its electoral gains, NRP has inflicted a self-wound by conditionally suspending Stapleton-Simmonds from the institutions of the Party.

This effectively means that Stapleton-Simmonds cannot represent, speak on behalf of, attend meetings of any arm, or serve as a representative of the NRP, (including in the Assembly).

Therefore, left with no other alternative, the Deputy Leader, Stapleton-Simmonds, on Tuesday, 14th February, 2023, Valentine’s Day, announced to the public that while she will continue serving in her elected capacity in the local Nevis Island Assembly, she will do so as an “independent” member.

She has not resigned from the Party, either as a member, or its Deputy Leader.

Therefore, as of Wednesday, 8th February, 2023, (the day on which she was suspended), and as confirmed on 14th February, the new composition of the Nevis Island Assembly, (elected members), is Concerned Citizens Movement, (CCM), 3 seats, NRP-1 seat, Independent-1 seat.

This will hurt the NRP in the short term. It is a seat, however, that NRP obviously believes it can win again in five years, with a new candidate willing to tow the line of the organization.

In her address, Stapleton Simmonds, made it clear that while she understands that the leader of her Party, Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, if appointed Leader of the Opposition, would have the constitutional obligation to recommend to the Governor General, someone to be appointed opposition senator, the Deputy Leader also said that she believes there should be consensus and not simply the arbitrary decision of Daniel-Hodge.

“At all material times, I have indicated that I fully support Hon. Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, to be the Leader of the Opposition. However, I did request that I would like to have a say in selecting the nominated member,” admitted Stapleton-Simmonds.

She said that she remains resolute that this was not a difficult proposition.

“Some may argue that the Leader of the Opposition has a right to nominate a senator. However, the member must first have to be appointed Leader of the Opposition. This, my dear citizens is not an absolute right or entitlement. It requires collaboration, consensus, and compromise. It is a give-and-take situation,” said Stapleton-Simmonds in her address.

She added that as the elected representative for the people of St. Thomas Parish, Nevis, she must always have a voice, “and that voice must never be muzzled, nor muted in any way,” she asserted.

“A decision so important as choosing a senator requires a democratic process. Although the St. Kitts-Nevis Constitution gives the Leader of the Opposition the right to nominate a senator, I am certain that the authors of same did not intend a unilateral approach to the said appointment. I am certain that they must have envisioned a holistic and inclusive approach. After all, St. Kitts & Nevis is a democratic country,” argued Stapleton-Simmonds.

While many may fault Stapleton-Simmonds for her lack of Party discipline to follow the wishes of the Executive and her Leader, one cannot also ignore her arguments about the sometimes-undemocratic actions of Party leaders in the Caribbean and here in St. Kitts and Nevis. Perhaps her point about consensus building and discussion must be given careful thought.

So if her argument is correct about the voting rights granted to persons who were not eligible at the time to cast a vote, due to their non-financial status within the organization, this could be a problem.

In other words, the NRP Party cannot use the St. Kitts-Nevis Constitution as the basis to demand Stapleton-Simmonds’ support for Daniel-Hodge as Opposition Leader and for the naming rights to the senator, while at the same time ignoring her claims of in-eligibility of some voting Executive members, which is not allowed by their internal Party Constitution.

However, Stapleton-Simmonds did admit that it was the Executive and not her leader, who made the selection or nomination for the senator post, nor the decision on who should be appointed Opposition Leader. However, she seemed to hint that the Executive was simply carrying out the wishes of the leader.

“I could not in good conscience support Hon. Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge to be the Leader of the Opposition, before the first sitting of parliament, on January, 19th, 2023, because of the approach and the stance that she took in relation to the nominated member,” explained Stapleton-Simmonds.

However, some have accused the suspended NRP Deputy Leader of duplicity. They have argued, that when Stapleton-Simmonds was selected by former Premier and former NRP Leader, Joseph Parry, to succeed him as the candidate and eventually elected representative for Nevis 5, St. Thomas Parish, this was done without the consensus of the Party Executive or the Executive of the Branch of the Party in the constituency.

She went on to win the by-election on 5th March, 2020 and retained the seat on Monday, 12th December, 2023.

The recent state of affairs is not only unfortunate for the NRP but damaging for its political stability and reputation, especially with two pending election petitions which were to enter their first phase on 15th February, 2023. A ruling against NRP could be devasting.

It is a situation, however, that NRP can easily fix in the short term, with a new candidate for Nevis-5, and one whom some NRPites feel would win what they term a “safe seat”. It may not be prudent, however, to simply assume that because most persons voted along party lines, Stapleton-Simmonds has absolutely no personal support in the constituency.

If she does, she can split the votes and deliver a CCM victory in St. Thomas, especially given the powerful performance of the last CCM candidate, Latoya B Jones, in the recent local election when she secured 508 votes in a district that only gave a maximum of 229 to CCM as the highest vote count previously. To put into perspective, Stapleton-Simmonds got more votes than Parry and Dr. Sim Daniel when they ran in the same district.

But what happens when the dust is cleared on the disciplinary matter?

What if the Disciplinary Committee, whenever it does meet, finds Stapleton-Simmonds not guilty? Then what?

That is why compromise, which is a central pillow in politics, should have been more prominent.

Photo: L-R Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds, Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge