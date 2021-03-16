NRP Panel Discussion

Join the dynamic female leaders within the Nevis Reformation Party on Thursday 18th March, 2021 at the Franklyn Browne Community Centre from 6p.m. for a panel discussion in recognition of INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2021.

Our panelists: Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds, Saneldo Willett, Dr. Patricia Bartlette, and Jaedee Caines together with moderator, Dr. Andrea Bussue will discuss how they manage to break glass ceilings as female leaders in their respective fields.

Radio coverage via Freedom SKN 106.5FM