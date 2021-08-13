NRP’s Jaedee Caines calls out Nevis government

NRP’s Jaedee Caines calls on Nevis government to stop the ‘divisiveness’

PRESS RELEASE (August 13, 2021) — Ms. Jaedee Caines, the Nevis 1 (St. Paul’s) candidate for the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) is taking the government on Nevis to task for its attempts to create division amongst the people of Nevis.

Ms. Caines, speaking on the popular ‘Tell Me’ talk show on 2020 Vision Radio on Thursday (Aug. 12), said “our government continues to push divisiveness on the island of Nevis like it’s us against them, NRP versus CCM. I have a problem with that.”

In response to a comment about job security for Nevis, Ms. Caines stressed the NRP’s desire to be a government for all Nevisians.

“One of the things that is important to this NRP is that everybody must eat. Some people disagree with me when I say that if we are elected to government we will not just look out for our supporters,” she said, adding that “Nevis is for all of us and so everybody must eat. Under an NRP administration, we are saying everybody will eat. The Premier will continue to eat. Nothing is wrong with that. The Opposition will eat. The person cleaning the side of the road will eat. The people who made Nevis their home will eat. All the current Ministers of Government who will no longer be in government and all of their wives and children will eat. Everybody will eat on the island of Nevis because this NRP is promoting inclusivity. It’s not going to be one side takes all,” Ms. Caines stressed.

During her candidacy launch in April, Ms. Caines echoed similar words of inclusivity.

“We are here for you, Nevisians. We are also here for those of you who made Nevis your home,” she said as she encouraged attendees not to “let anyone fool you into thinking that this great party, the Nevis Reformation Party, is not for non-nationals, because that is simply not true.”

As a party that promotes inclusivity and togetherness, the NRP continues to call on the government in Nevis to put an end to its attempts to incite political divisiveness and disunity amongst the people of Nevis.

Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge will contest the Nevis 4 seat (St. James’ Parish) in the elections that are constitutionally due in 2022. The Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds, Deputy Leader of the NRP, is the current Member of Parliament for Nevis 5 (St. Thomas’ Parish) and she will seek to retain that seat. Dr. Patricia Bartlette, agriculturalist and trained veterinarian, will contest the Nevis 2 seat (St. John’s Parish) and the Nevis 3 seat (St. George’s Parish) will be contested by well-known sports commentator and former educator, Mr. Rohan Isles.

Featured Image – Jaedee Caines