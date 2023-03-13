Basseterre, Monday, 13th March, 2023, (MyVue News.com)-Health officials in St. Kitts are hoping that a two-day training program for nurses, which got on the way on Monday, will play an integral role in enhancing the leadership and managerial capabilities of practitioners.

Organized under the topic, ‘Advancing into Leadership Role’ and ‘Managing Resources’, the training for health leaders, is designed to improve the understanding of management, proper communication, and business knowledge needed to lead a unit effectively and efficiently and/or ward, at local health institutions.

Principal Nursing Officer in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Rondalyn Dennis-Bradshaw, said she believes that this training course will improve the operations of the various institutions around the Federation.

Meanwhile, while addressing the participants on the opening day, Minister of Health, Dr. Terrence Drew, stressed the importance of strong leadership to the success of any institution.

Drew, who is a medical doctor and Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis, admonished the participants to “…be first leaders of your own selves. Lead yourselves, influence yourselves to do what is right, do what is correct, be innovative, be proactive, care about what you do, and care about what you deliver.”

He urged them to start with themselves. “After you’ve become a good leader of yourself then you can start leading a team and you adopt the same principles,” opined Drew.

Minister of Health and Prime Minister, Dr. Terrence Drew, addressing participants



The nurses were also reminded by the Principal Nursing Officer in the Ministry of Health, that as nurse leaders, they are tasked with providing quality care, and reducing costs while improving patient experiences—a challenge that requires strong leaders at the helm of the healthcare institutions.

The training, which comes as part of a series of initiatives to lift performance standards, is taking place at the CUNA Conference Center, Fortlands, Basseterre, from Monday 13th to Tuesday 14th, March, 2023.