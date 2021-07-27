OAS Partnership Scholarships available from the University of International Cooperation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is pleased to inform the general public that the Organization of American States (OAS) through its partnership with the University for International Cooperation (Costa Rica) is now offering Academic Scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The following are the courses available for study with tuition discounts available from 30 up to 90 percent and are scheduled to commence on 28th September, 2021 online:

Course Duration Modality Master’s in Project Management 20 months English Master of Program Management – Sanitary in Food Safety 22 months Spanish

Interested persons are asked to fill applications online at the following links:

https://uci.ac.cr/master-in-project-management-oas-uci-scholarship/ or https://uci.ac.cr/admisiones-y-registro/informacion/

A deadline of 5th August, 2021 has been set for the submission of all applications to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.