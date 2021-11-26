OECS Authority Statement on the situation in Guadeloupe and Martinique

Friday, November 26, 2021 — Chairman of the OECS Authority Prime Minister The Right Honourable Dr. Keith Mitchell has issued an appeal for calm and reasoned dialogue in the French Associate Member States Martinique and Guadeloupe following violent civil unrest by persons opposed to the COVID-19 protocols mandated by the French Government.

“We have all experienced the devastating impact of the pandemic and all of our Governments have had to make difficult choices to protect lives and preserve livelihoods. In the face of these challenges, we urge national dialogue that starts from the basic principle that we are all at risk and that the enemy is the virus and not each other.



Violence and arson offer no solution to the increasing threat to our common existence. We would like to believe that those opposed to vaccination do not subscribe to this behavior and disassociate their advocacy from these counterproductive actions.” OECS Authority Prime Minister The Right Honourable Dr. Keith Mitchell stated. “