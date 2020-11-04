Officers observe month of older persons

By RSCNPF,

Officers from the Stapleton and Tabernacle Police Stations distributed a number of care packages to several residents in their areas in observance of the Month of Older Persons. The Month of Older Persons is celebrated annually in October.

Sergeant Charmaine Audain and her team at the Stapleton Police Station distributed packages as part of their Senior Service to six older persons in the community on October 31, 2020. Items for the baskets were bought and packaged by the team and distributed to the four females who were initially a part of the service and two males.

The Sergeant explained that packages were also delivered to two men who were added to their senior service.

“We looked for two men because we recognized that we only had all females. So, we are looking for a balance of four men. So far, we have two and are in search for two more. As the elderly month closes off today, we decided to give packages to each person, showing them how much we love and appreciate them in the community.”

Rudolph Billinghurst who was a recent addition to the Senior Service thanked the team for including him in their community outreach programme and for the care package.

The Officers of the Tabernacle Police Station conducted a similar exercise on October 30, 2020 where they delivered three care packages to elderly persons in the community. It was a collaboration with the Ministry of Social Services through which the persons were identified.

Inspector Carty noted that the exercise, “…is a continuous effort to try and build a positive rapport with the community and seeing as October was the month of the elderly, we decided to visit the elderly in our district and give them a small token which was a small basket with some food items.”

Sergeant Simeon Liburd also added that the persons were very appreciative of the Police effort and one of the older persons offered up a prayer for the team.

Main photo: Officers from the Stapleton and Tabernacle Police Stations distributing care packages in their communities.