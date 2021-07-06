Officers of the Special Victims Unit of the RSCNPF are special guests on Working For You on Wednesday, July 07

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 06, 2021 (SKNIS): Officers of the Special Victims Unit (SVU) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, July 07, 2021.

The special guests will be Detective Sergeant Consie Rogers, Head of the SVU, and Constables Asheshia Paul and Toshika Millington in charge of Investigations at the SVU.

The discussion will focus on the role and function of the SVU; the reporting mechanism for cases of domestic/sexual violence and abuse; legislation with respect to such violence and abuse; investigative procedures and other related matters.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, which has pledged transparency, accountability, good governance, and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide you with timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is broadcast live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00 pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/ and the SKNIS Youtube channel.

Featured Image – L-R: Constable Asheshia Paul; Constable Toshika Millington; Detective Sargeant Consie Rogers