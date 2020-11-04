Officials from Ministry of Tourism are special guests on working for you on Wednesday, November 04

By SKNIS,

Officials from the Ministry of Tourism will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, November 04, 2020.

The special guests will be Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Mrs. Carlene Henry-Morton; Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Chairperson of the Sustainable Destination Council, Mrs. Diannille Taylor-Williams; and Tourism Events Planning Manager within the Ministry of Tourism, Mr. Alister Williams

The panel will discuss the sector-wide training and certification that has been taking place due to the COVID-19 pandemic; activities planned for Tourism Month 2020; synergies and partnerships in the sector and the importance of these to the recovery process, among other related pertinent matters.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, which has pledged transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide you with timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00 pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/