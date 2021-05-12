Officials from St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services are special guests on Working For You Wednesday, May 12

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 12, 2021 (SKNIS): Officials from St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services (SKNFRS) will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

The special guests will be Mr. Rommel Williams, Fire Sub-Station Officer Level II, and Mr. Timothy Martin, Fire Sub-Station Officer.

The discussion will focus on the Recruit Training Programme and ongoing training/formation of fire and rescue officers, the capabilities of the SKNFRS, fire tips and other related matters.

